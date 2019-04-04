Here's where you can watch special midnight double bill screenings for Avengers: Endgame

We’re just days away from the latest Avengers movie Endgame and to celebrate many local cinemas are staging special double bill screenings - with the main event shown at midnight.

On Wednesday,April 24, the highly anticipated sequel is being paired with predecessor Infinity War in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed half of all life on the planet.

In Endgame the Avengers find themselves spread across the globe and the galaxy, bereft and seemingly without a battle plan. Or are they?

These are the local movie theatres which are set to show the double headers - a massive six hours and 16 minutes of action.

Mansfield Odeon, Park Ln, Mansfield NG18 1BU. Double bill starts at 9pm. BOOK HERE

Savoy Cinema Worksop, Bridge St, Worksop S80 1HP. Double bill starts at 9.15pm. BOOK HERE

Savoy Nottingham, Derby Rd, Nottingham NG7 1QN. Double bill starts at 9.15pm. BOOK HERE

Showcase Cinema De Luxe, Nottingham. Double bill starts at 9pm. BOOK HERE