Former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon pictured at Mansfield butchers

Former Blue Peter presenter and Mansfield-born star Richard Bacon has been pictured outside a prominent Mansfield butchers upon returning to the town.

The radio and television broadcaster has been in town filming for a new ITV documentary on Brexit and immigration, and during his time in the town centre he took a minute to take a snap with a very well-known barker.

Jon Pertwee, aged 51, from Mansfield, is the very popular barker for the Crawshaws store, on West Gate, and says he is a "very big fan" of the Blue Peter show - which reached 60 years on our television screens this week.

A Crawshaws spokesman said: "Jon, a huge fan of the show for most of its tenure, was delighted to meet the TV star, who was in town doing a little shopping and called by the store."