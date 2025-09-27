Tulsa King will be continuing its third season on Paramount Plus 📺🚨

Tulsa King is back for a third season on Paramount Plus.

Sylvester Stallone returns to lead the cast.

But when can you watch the show from Yellowstone’s creator?

A brand new season of Tulsa King will continue this weekend. The third series of the thriller is being rolled out weekly on Paramount Plus.

Sylvester Stallone leads the cast of this show, which is from the creator of Yellowstone. It is one of the many shows on the streamer created by Taylor Sheridan.

But when can you watch the show? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Tulsa King season 3 episode 1 out?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, with slicked back silver hair and a neat goatee (Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+) | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

The third season of the crime drama will continue this weekend, a year after the second season premiered. It is set to be released weekly, the same as previous outings.

Tulsa King will release episodes on Sundays starting last weekend (September 21). The next episode will be out on September 28 and it will continue through to November 16.

Episodes of the show are released 3am ET/ 12am PT in America. It works out at 8am British time or 9am for those in Europe.

Who is in the cast of Tulsa King season 3?

Sylvester Stallone is the big name in the show, but there are other familiar faces in the cast. The show marked his first lead role in a scripted TV programme.

Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi

Martin Starr - Bohdi Geigerman

Jay Will - Tyson Mitchell

Max Casella - Manny Truisi

Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonacci

Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller

Dana Delany - Margaret Deveraux

Tatiana Zappardino - Tina Manfredi-Grieger

Annabella Sciorra - Joanne Manfredi

Neal McDonough - Cal Thresher

Frank Grillo - Bill Bevilaqua

Chris Caldovino - Dennis "Goodie" Carangi

McKenna Quigley Harrington - Grace

Mike "Ca$h Flo" Walden - Michael "Bigfoot"

Beau Knapp - Cole Dunmire

Robert Patrick - Jeremiah Dunmire

Bella Heathcote - Cleo Montague

Kevin Pollak - Musso

Samuel L Jackson will also join the cast in season three playing Russell Lee Washington Jr., before getting his own spin-off called NOLA.

Will there be season four of Tulsa King?

The series has been a success for Paramount+ and it isn’t going anywhere soon. It has already been renewed for a fourth season and it is getting a New Orleans set spin-off called NOLA.

Season three is set to have ten episodes, the same length as the second series. It brings the show total to 29.

