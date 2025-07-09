This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What’s on the menu at Glasgow Green this weekend, and what dietary options will TRNSMT 2025 have?

More fool the person who decides to head to a festival and not think about eating - not simply a ‘liquid lunch.’

But can you bring your own picnic basket or cling-film wrapped sandwiches?

Here’s the current advice on what food and/or drink you can bring with you to TRNSMT and the vendors set to offer their cuisines at Glasgow Green

T-Minus two more days until Glasgow Green gets taken over by the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, and Snow Patrol as TRNSMT 2025 rolls around for another year.

The official timetable is out, with some notable surprise acts set to take place in The Hangout. However, the question of who would replace Kneecap on the King Tut’s Stage on Saturday has now been answered – and we’ll reveal all the details later in this article. Perhaps it will be an inadvertent secret set after organisers pulled the controversial Irish hip-hop group from the bill.

But for those who were planning on bringing a picnic to Glasgow Green this year, a couple of ‘tinnies’, or looking to leave the festival site during some downtime to get a bite to eat in Glasgow, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Here are the current rules about food and drink, pass-outs, and what vendors are available, including dietary options, ahead of TRNSMT 2025 this weekend.

Can I not bring food and drink with me to Glasgow Green for TRNSMT 2025?

What food and drink will be available at TRNSMT 2025 - and are there options for vegans, vegetarians and those who can't stomach gluten? | Canva

Sadly not - although you can bring a soft, collapsible water bottle or a folding pouch , you won’t be able to bring food or drink - especially alcohol, as it is a prohibited item - to TRNSMT 2025.

Can I leave the festival site for lunch/dinner and return to the TRNSMT 2025 festival site?

Alas - this is also not going to be an option at TRNSMT 2025; the festival is running a strict no re-entry policy once again this year, meaning that once you’re beyond the gates at Glasgow Green, that’s your location for the foreseeable future.

What food and/or drink vendors will be available this weekend at TRNSMT 2025?

We’ve taken a look at the official TRNSMT 2025 app , available for Android and iOS, to see what is on offer this year. The official app also includes details on how much items are set to cost you, with some meals less than £10 once again.

Vegetarian options and marked with a (V), Gluten Free marked (GF)Halal options with (H) and vegan options are marked with a (VG)

Current list of food and drink vendors at TRNSMT 2025

Award Winning Churros (H, V, VG)

Bao Buns (H, GF, V, VG)

Base Artisan Pizza (H, GF, V, VG)

Boujee Burger (H, V, VG)

Brother Bond Burger (H, V)

Burger & Chips (V)

Burger Shack (H, V)

Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies (V)

Coffee & Crepes (H, V)

Coffee & Donuts (H, V)

Dirty Bird (V, VG)

Donuts & Coffee (GF, V)

East Asian Street Food (H, GF, V, VG)

Fancy Franks (V, VG)

Fish & Chips (V, VG)

Fish & Frites (H, GF, V, VG)

Fries Guys (V)

Great British Fudge Bus

Greek Gyros (V)

Guid Grazin Loaded Fries (H, V)

Hot Wok Noodle Bar (H, V, VG)

Los Colemanos (H, V)

Lutis Pizza (H, V)

Mams Thai Kitchen (H, GF, V)

Panko Noodle Bar (H, V, VG)

Paps Loaded Fries

Pizza (H, V)

Pizza & Fries (H, V)

Posh Dogs and Loaded Fries (H, V)

Rost Eats (GF, V)

Salt and Chilli Chicken (H, V, VG)

Salt & Chilli Chicken & Fries (H, V

Salt N Chill Lab (H, V)

Slumdog (H, V)

Smash Burger (V, VG)

Smash House Burger & Fries (H, GF, V, VG)

Smoke House (GF, V)

The Greek (H, V)

The Oven (H, V, VG)

The Pink Donut Van (H, V)

The Wee Taquiera (H, GF, V, VG)

The Wrap Shack (H, V)

Toastie Box (GF, V, VG)

Typhoon Ten (H, V, VG)

Viva Le Vegi (V, VG)

Wow Burger (H, GF, V)

Wholesome Junkies (V, VG)

Have you had food from any of the vendors at this year’s TRNSMT Festival that you would recommend to other people from your previous experiences? Let us and other revellers know by leaving a comment down below.