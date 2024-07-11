Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

T’Pau are set to tour the UK as one of two support acts for The Human League.

Alongside Sophie Ellis Bextor, the ‘80s pop act are set to perform in Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and more.

Not suffice with supporting The Human League, T’Pau are also set to perform alongside Nik Kershaw and China Crisis in November.

Here’s how to get tickets to see T’Pau during their “The Human League - Generations” tour support

Nostalgia is the order of the day, as T’Pau are set to head on the road later this year.

The band, named after the Star Trek character, are set to perform alongside Nik Kershaw and China Crisis in November 2024, before supporting The Human League on the group’s widespread “Generations” tour across the United Kingdom in December.

Not content with touring with the group, lead singer Decker is also performing alongside Nadia Wadia in the jukebox musical “Now That’s What I Call A Musical,” with dates in Ireland and what looks to be a one-off date in Woking shortly before The Human League tour.

Interested? Here’s when T’Pau are performing across the United Kingdom and how you can pick up tickets to what is set to be one of 2024’s biggest nostalgia trips musically.

When and where are T’Pau touring the United Kingdom in 2024?

Alongside their performance as part of Cornwall’s “Back To The ‘80s” event, T’Pau are set to tour alongside The Human League at the following venues on the following dates.

Where can I get tickets to see T’Pau performing on their UK tour?

Back To The ‘80s tickets

Tickets to see T’Pau as part of the “Back To The ‘80s” event in Cornwall are available now through Eventbrite.

The Human League - Generations 2024 tickets

Tickets to see T’Pau on tour as they support The Human League are on sale how through Ticketmaster UK.

What could T’Pau perform during their shows on their 2024 UK Tour?

Festival appearances aside for a moment, we have to go back to March 10 2023 to see what T’Pau performed that wasn’t merely an afternoon set. So, during the group’s performance at Leight Sports Village Stadium on that date, here’s what was performed (credit: Setlist.FM)

Sex Talk

House of Love

Wing and a Prayer

The Promise

Heart and Soul

Bridge of Spies

Encore:

China in Your Hand

Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover)

