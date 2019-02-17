Top triple bill on the cards as Opera North returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Opera North perform at Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 19-23.

The acclaimed Leeds-based company will be presenting a bewitching coming-of-age adventure, an intense tragedy and a double bill of iconic ballet and wickedly funny opera.

Opening the season and already almost sold out, an eclectic, kaleidoscopic new production of Mozart’s epic opera The Magic Flute (March 19 and 23) is directed James Brining of Leeds Playhouse.

Janáček’s wildly beautiful tale of temptation, passion and guilt, Katya Kabanova, will come to the stage on March 21.

Completing the season on March 22 is a dance/opera double bill created in association with Phoenix Dance Theatre. The groundbreaking 1913 ballet The Rite of Spring is reimagined for Phoenix’s ensemble and is paired with Puccini’s short – operatic comedy Gianni Schicchi.

For ticket availability, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Alastair Muir