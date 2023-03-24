Xscape to Outer Space this Easter holiday
Make Easter one to remember this year and take your little one planet gazing at Xscape Milton Keynes.
The illuminated installation will be hung in the central mall areas, perfect for young space explorers to planet gaze.
Make sure to snap a photo and tag us in your posts for a chance to win! Keep an eye out on Instagram and Facebook for more competition details.
Have an out-of-space experience like never before at Xscape Milton Keynes this Easter holiday.