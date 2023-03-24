The illuminated installation will be hung in the central mall areas, perfect for young space explorers to planet gaze.

Make sure to snap a photo and tag us in your posts for a chance to win! Keep an eye out on Instagram and Facebook for more competition details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xscape Milton Keynes.

Most Popular

Have an out-of-space experience like never before at Xscape Milton Keynes this Easter holiday.