WIN family tickets to Christmas lights spectacular

TREE-tops will glisten and the gardens will shimmer and sparkle with a stunning new Christmas light trail opens this year and we have family tickets to be won to be the first to see it.

Three lucky winners will get four tickets each - each party must include at least one supervising adult - to the opening night of Christmas at Belton, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, 7pm.

Singing trees, a scented fire garden, a huge Cathedral Of Light tunnel and a laser garden are just some of the many highlights to feature on a mile-long festive lights and sounds walk in the grounds of the National Trust's Belton House, near Grantham, in Lincolnshire,

Spectacular installations and historic tree canopies will be drenched in colours, dripping with light, frosty snowflakes, stars and baubles.

Christmas At Belton, which runs to December 30, is brought by Sony Music and creative producer Culture Creative in association with the National Trust.

Tickets are £17.50 adult, £12 child, £56 family, free for under threes and carers.

WIN FAMILY TICKETS:

For a chance to win a family ticket enter our free draw by post or online by deadline at noon on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Cathedral Of Light

Spectacular festive lights trail coming to grounds of Belton House

Fire Garden