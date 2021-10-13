What fireworks events are happening near Mansfield and Ashfield this year

Coronavirus restrictions meant big gatherings and events were off the agenda last year, but with restruictions eased, a number are taking place this year.

Here is your guide to bonfire night and fireworks displays taking place in and around Mansfield and Ashfield...

BUTTERLEY

The Midland Railway – Butterley heritage railway centre, near Riddings, is hosting a ‘spectacular fireworks night’ on Saturday, November 6.

Tickets, priced £12 for adults and free for children aged 15 and under, are now on sale – see midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Town FC’s huge annual fireworks display returns on Wednesday, November 3.

Gates open at 5pm for people to enjoy the fairground rides and stalls in the One Call Stadium car park, before people are asked to take their seats in the stadium at 7pm ahead of the fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £6 for adults and £4 concessions must be pre-booked – call 01623 482482 or visit stagstickets.co.uk

Baily House Care Home, on Botany Avenue, is holding a bonfire night event on Friday, November 5, from 5.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Our ever so popular bonfire night is back. There will be face painting, tombola, raffles and more.

“Our event is open to all and we welcome everyone to come. Thank you for your continued support, we hope to see many familiar faces again.”

No. 5 Bistro, on Madeline Court, is hosting a bonfire night event on Friday, November 5. Entry is free and doors open at 5pm, with the fireworks display starting at 6.30pm.

A spokesman said: “We will be serving hog roast, barbecue, toffee apples and our bar will be open.”

PLEASLEY

The Nags Head is hosting its annual bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 6, from 6pm.

A spokesman said: “We will have a food stall, sweets stall, Drinks stall and more. All welcome.”

SELSTON

People aged ‘one to 110’ are invited to 1st Selston Scout Group’s bonfire night campfire event, on Chapel Road, Selston.

The event, on Tuesday, November 2, from 6pm, features ‘apple bobbing, toffee, crafts, barbecue and singing and silliness’.

SHIREBROOK

Shirebrook Village Hall is hosting a fireworks show on Friday, November 5.

Running from 5.30-8.30pm, entry is free, with fireworks at 7pm.

There will also be food outlets, a bar, children’s entertainment and a fun fair.

SUTTON

Mansfield Athletic FC is holding a fireworks display on Friday, November 5, at Unwin Road, Sutton.

Gates open at 6pm, before fireworks at 7.30pm.

Entry is £3 for adults, and free for children.

A spokesman said: “These events are a big part of keeping our club going, so your support is always appreciated.”

WALESBY

Walesby Forest is planning its a Rock the Sky bonfire night event to take place on Saturday, November 6.

A spokesman said: “Our annual bonfire fireworks display to rock music is back again for another year.

“Join us under an autumn sky for two firework displays, food, drinks, gift shop and, new for 2021, a spectacular half-time fire show.

For more information or for an advanced booking, call 01623 860202.

Advance tickets are £5 for adults, £3 for under 14s and free for under-fours – family tickets are also available.

Have we missed any? Let us know – email [email protected]