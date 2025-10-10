WEEKEND SORTED: Make the most of your weekend in Mansfield with our complete guide on how to spend it

3 . Fungi Walk, Sherwood Forest, Sunday October 12

Join experts for a guided walk through the beautiful Sherwood Heath and explore the fascinating world of mushrooms and fungi! The event starts at 10am to 12, doors at 9.50am. Meet at the Sherwood Heath sign by the picnic benches. Parking in the layby opposite the green hut or at the Alders Pub. The tickets are £1.79 – £6.13. Book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fungi-walk-tickets-1720448410509?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Photo: Keith Wilson