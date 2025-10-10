WEEKEND SORTED: Make the most of your weekend in Mansfield with our complete guide on how to spend it

We’ve picked out some of the best events, craft activities, productions, walks and attractions to visit this weekend in and around Mansfield so we’ve got your covered whatever the weather.
Follow our tailor made guide to make the most of what Mansfield and Ashfield has to offer or simply cherry pick a few from the bunch to fit in with your plans.
Enjoy a weekend to remember.
Check individual venues websites for book details and more information.
1. Weekend plans
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to spend your weekend in Mansfield Photo: pavel siamionov - stock.adobe.co
2. Brunch at Coco, Nottingham Road, Mansfield
Enjoy a weekend brunch with friends or family at one of Mansfield's most popular eateries - Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield Photo: Google
3. Fungi Walk, Sherwood Forest, Sunday October 12
Join experts for a guided walk through the beautiful Sherwood Heath and explore the fascinating world of mushrooms and fungi! The event starts at 10am to 12, doors at 9.50am. Meet at the Sherwood Heath sign by the picnic benches. Parking in the layby opposite the green hut or at the Alders Pub. The tickets are £1.79 – £6.13. Book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fungi-walk-tickets-1720448410509?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Photo: Keith Wilson
4. Mansfield Mind Body Spirit Show, Saturday October 11 & Sunday October 12, John Fretwell Complex, Sookholme Road, Mansfield
Get ready for a weekend of discovery and connection at the Mansfield Mind Body Spirit Show - where the magic of mind body & spirit collide! The event takes place Saturday 10am - 6pm, Sunday 10am - 5pm and features 50 stalls and 34 free talks and workshops. Tickets from £5, book https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mansfield-mind-body-spirit-show-established-1992-tickets-1532992976259?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1 Photo: adobe