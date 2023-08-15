News you can trust since 1952
Visitors get closer to nature in Sherwood Forest at the latest Robin Hood Festival weekend

Visitors to the Robin Hood Festival got closer to nature and found out more about the stunning Sherwood Forest landscape with a series of workshops and talks.
By Kate Mason
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read

The latest weekend events showcased the work of conservation organisations across this region and invited visitors to take part in fun games, nature walks and craft activities.

Staff from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, Nottinghamshire Beekeepers Association, Plantlife, Natural England, Butterfly Conservation, Nottingham Trent University and the Miner2Major Landscape Partnership Scheme were on hand as part of the festival.

