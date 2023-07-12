Visit Sherwood Pines and colour your way to victory in Forestry England’s Zog colouring competition!

With a range of roar-some goodies up for grabs, including a Zog soft toy and activity book, this competition is not to be missed!

With prizes for the winning picture, and two runners up, Sherwood Pines invites participants to unleash their imagination and be as colourful, arty and sparkly as they like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you prefer bright colours or subtle shades, the Zog colouring sheet is a blank canvas just waiting for your artistic touch.

A mother and two children having fun on the Zog activity trail. Photo by: Forestry England

Most Popular

So, grab your colouring tools and get ready for an adventure with Zog..

To enter the competition, follow these simple steps:

Head to Sherwood Pines and pick up a free colouring sheet. Get creative, feel free to be as colourful and arty as you like;

Ask a grown-up to fill in your contact details on the back of your masterpiece. This information is vital to ensure that we can reach out to the lucky winners;

Put your completed entry into the Zog colouring competition post box, which will be located at the visitor welcome point. Make sure to drop off your entry before the competition closes on October 31, 2023.

Now, here is the exciting part…

The Forestry England team at Sherwood Pines will carefully evaluate all entries and select the winner and the two runners up based on their artistic talent and creativity.

Once the judging process is complete, the lucky winners will be contacted directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will be rewarded with an incredible bundle of Zog goodies, including an adorable Zog soft toy who will become your loyal friend, and an engaging activity book to further explore the world of Zog; an extraordinary collection of goodies that any Zog fan would treasure.

So, do not miss this incredible chance to win the ultimate Zog prize bundle! Head to Sherwood Pines, let your creativity soar, and submit your entry to the Zog colouring competition today.