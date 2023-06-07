News you can trust since 1952
Visit a wonderful Ashfield open garden this weekend

On Sunday, there is a great opportunity to visit a fabulous garden in Kirkby.
By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:20 BST- 1 min read

Open from 1-5pm, the garden at 252 Diamond Avenue has lots of garden favourites for visitors to enjoy.

This garden has a formal front garden with terraced lawns and borders which lead to a shaded area with ferns, camellias, roses, hydrangeas, and flowering shrubs. The rear garden has a wildlife pond, a wildlife meadow, a summerhouse and Victorian Style greenhouse.There are topiary yew and box, and a box parterre planted with roses.

The majority of the garden is suitable for wheelchairs, with disabled parking by house only by prior arrangement. It is dog-friendly, with refreshments and plants for sale,

