Open from 1-5pm, the garden at 252 Diamond Avenue has lots of garden favourites for visitors to enjoy.

This garden has a formal front garden with terraced lawns and borders which lead to a shaded area with ferns, camellias, roses, hydrangeas, and flowering shrubs. The rear garden has a wildlife pond, a wildlife meadow, a summerhouse and Victorian Style greenhouse.There are topiary yew and box, and a box parterre planted with roses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the garden is suitable for wheelchairs, with disabled parking by house only by prior arrangement. It is dog-friendly, with refreshments and plants for sale,

Topiary spirals gracing the rear garden.

Most Popular