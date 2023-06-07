Visit a wonderful Ashfield open garden this weekend
Open from 1-5pm, the garden at 252 Diamond Avenue has lots of garden favourites for visitors to enjoy.
This garden has a formal front garden with terraced lawns and borders which lead to a shaded area with ferns, camellias, roses, hydrangeas, and flowering shrubs. The rear garden has a wildlife pond, a wildlife meadow, a summerhouse and Victorian Style greenhouse.There are topiary yew and box, and a box parterre planted with roses.
The majority of the garden is suitable for wheelchairs, with disabled parking by house only by prior arrangement. It is dog-friendly, with refreshments and plants for sale,