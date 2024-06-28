Undecided about who to vote for and feel they all can't be trusted?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"The gap between the rich and the poor has never been bigger but the gap between the main parties has never been smaller"Everyone should be able to afford a warm home, have a well paid job, access free education and health, while protecting our environment.If the system can't afford that, we need to change the system along socialist lines to one that works for us!

"No wonder ordinary people cannot clearly see a party they can trust, as they have been let down in the past with cuts and austerity."

The people of Mansfield and Warsop should have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss how a Socialist Party candidate standing under the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) would fight back against this rotten system. So on Wed 3rd July, the eve of the general election, there will be a meeting, so that a vote for TUSC can be made with confidence. Its not too late, to vote for a workers' MP on a worker's wage.

Mansfield Carnival - TUSC Campaign Stall

Join this important meeting and take this opprtunity to be part of a discussion for real change. For the worker's, not the bosses, vote Socialist, vote TUSC Against Cuts!

Come and find out more.

3rd July 20247pm till 9pmFriends Meeting House,Rosemary StreetMansfieldNG19 6AB