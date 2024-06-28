Undecided about who to vote for and feel they all can't be trusted?
"No wonder ordinary people cannot clearly see a party they can trust, as they have been let down in the past with cuts and austerity."
The people of Mansfield and Warsop should have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss how a Socialist Party candidate standing under the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) would fight back against this rotten system. So on Wed 3rd July, the eve of the general election, there will be a meeting, so that a vote for TUSC can be made with confidence. Its not too late, to vote for a workers' MP on a worker's wage.
Join this important meeting and take this opprtunity to be part of a discussion for real change. For the worker's, not the bosses, vote Socialist, vote TUSC Against Cuts!
Come and find out more.
3rd July 20247pm till 9pmFriends Meeting House,Rosemary StreetMansfieldNG19 6AB
for further information please email [email protected]
