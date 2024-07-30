Tomato Energy named as Robin Hood Festival headline sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Energy provider Tomato Energy is to be the headline sponsor of the UK’s biggest celebration of the world’s favourite outlaw, which starts on August 3rd.

The Robin Hood Festival takes place every summer at the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve at Edwinstowe, managed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The 2024 festival is the 38th and is held across four weekends in August.

This year’s event begins with a spectacular Medieval jousting show from The Knights of Nottingham display team on Saturday 3rd and Sunday, 4th August.

Dominika Walker, of Tomato Energy, and Hollie Drake, Senior Site Manager of RSPB Sherwood Forest. Photo Credit RSPB.

The fun and entertainment continue until Bank Holiday Monday (26th August) when The Sherwood Outlaws perform their retelling of the legend of Robin Hood and his eternal feud with the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Tomato Energy will be represented at the event across the whole festival period.

Through its commitment to sustainability, Tomato Energy is set to shake up the domestic energy sector by revolutionising the way people access and utilise electricity.

Its aim is to make renewable technology more accessible, while also reducing bills for its customers.

Hollie Drake, RSPB Senior Site Manager for the reserve, said: “The Robin Hood Festival is the highlight of our year at Sherwood Forest. It celebrates the heritage, folklore and legend of Sherwood, which attracts thousands of visitors from around the world throughout the year.

“We are delighted to be able work with Tomato Energy as our headline sponsor for this year’s event.

“Our work at Sherwood Forest is all about protecting this special woodland and its wildlife. We enable people who come to Sherwood because they are inspired by the legend of Robin Hood to connect with nature.

“This experience hopefully encourages them to act positively for nature, and this is where our objectives align with Tomato Energy.”

Sherwood Forest is one of the UK’s last remaining ancient oak woodlands and has an internationally significant assemblage of hundreds of ancient oak trees, each aged several centuries old.

It is home to the Major Oak, one of Britain’s largest oak trees, which is estimated to be 1,100 years old and reputed to be the hiding place of Robin Hood and his band of outlaws.

Tomato Energy and festival organisers share a common goal - to empower people to put the planet first.

The energy firm is on a mission to supply clean, renewable energy to homes and businesses in a way which reduces carbon emissions and optimises usage.

As part of its journey to decarbonise the UK, Tomato Energy will enable households to generate their own electricity using solar panels and battery storage with no upfront costs. It is also the first utility to introduce a hyper-personalised energy tariff that automatically picks the best tariff for your lifestyle using modern technology.

Dominika Walker, Community Manager for Nottinghamshire at Tomato Energy, said: “We admire the festival’s efforts to preserve forestry and wildlife, being a sustainable-focused business ourselves. We’re proud to be headline sponsor of the event as we support its ambitions to protect our planet, which is exactly what we’re aiming to do at Tomato Energy.

“We also believe in community spirit and it’s fantastic to see so many people come together at Sherwood Forest to admire nature. One of our core ambitions is to help lower CO2 emissions so we, in turn, can help preserve woodland. Given that we share this common goal with the festival organisers, our endorsement was a no-brainer.”