The world religion that has its roots in Mansfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Born in July 1624 into times of religious and political upheaval, Fox gathered people interested in a more egalitarian form of faith. With time they became known as the Quakers, or Friends. Today there are more than 400,000 worldwide.
The journal of George Fox recounts how he started visiting Mansfield in his twenties, where at meetings "the Lord's power was so great that the house seemed to be shaken". By 1648 he reports "Divers meetings of Friends, in several places, were then gathered to God's teaching, by his light, Spirit, and power; for the Lord's power broke forth more and more wonderfully."
Although he was later imprisoned, partly in response to this activity, he was eventually released, following which he met fellow free-thinker Margaret Fell, and the Quaker movement was founded.
Quakers today are present in more than 100 countries, with events to mark George Fox's birthday in many of them. Quakers continue to meet in Mansfield every Sunday at 10.30am at the Friends Meeting House on Rosemary Street.