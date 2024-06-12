The world religion that has its roots in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four hundred years after the birth of their founder, George Fox, Quakers are celebrating with events across the world.

Born in July 1624 into times of religious and political upheaval, Fox gathered people interested in a more egalitarian form of faith. With time they became known as the Quakers, or Friends. Today there are more than 400,000 worldwide.

The journal of George Fox recounts how he started visiting Mansfield in his twenties, where at meetings "the Lord's power was so great that the house seemed to be shaken". By 1648 he reports "Divers meetings of Friends, in several places, were then gathered to God's teaching, by his light, Spirit, and power; for the Lord's power broke forth more and more wonderfully."

Although he was later imprisoned, partly in response to this activity, he was eventually released, following which he met fellow free-thinker Margaret Fell, and the Quaker movement was founded.

