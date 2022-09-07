The race is on to the weekend -- 10 things to do in Mansfield and Ashfield area

4. China in your hand?

T'Pau burst on to the music scene in 1987 with the hit 'Heart And Soul', introducing the world to the distinctive lead vocals of Carol Decker, and were soon top of the charts for five weeks with the classic ballad, ''China In Your Hand'. They split in 1991, but Carol has built a new version of the band, and their latest tour includes a date at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Thursday night.

Photo: Submitted