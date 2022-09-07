The race is on to the weekend -- 10 things to do in Mansfield and Ashfield area

The school summer holidays might be over, but Thursday’s big cycling event is the mere prelude to a host of events and activities taking place, and we’ve come up with our usual package of ideas for getting out and about.
Movies top the agenda, with Ashfield staging its first film festival and a James Bond classic providing outdoor cinema entertainment at Sherwood Pines.
Big names are high on the list too – from Mansfield’s own Becky Adlington to former bands, the Eagles and T’Pau.
You can even go on a space voyage at Southwell Minster, or more orthodox voyages around the county to help local churches.
Wherever you’re heading, don’t forget to check the individual website of your destination for ticket details, opening times and admission prices.
1. Becky's back in town
Four-time Olympic medallist swimmer Becky Adlington returns to Mansfield on Saturday (11 am to 3 pm) to host a free Swim! taster session for youngsters at the new pool at Portland Retail Park. She will be poolside to teach and inspire the next generation of swimmers at a state-of-the-art centre that she herself opened in February.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. First Ashfield Film Festival
A first for Ashfield District Council this weekend because it is hosting its inaugural film festival. From Thursday to Sunday, The Arc Cinema in Hucknall will be showing 18 different films, alongside special fan events, a pyjama party and singalongs. The movies in the line-up include 'Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan' , 'Frozen', 'Top Gun', 'E.T.', 'Grease', 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Mamma Mia', while fan events pay homage to 'Star Wars' and 'Back To The Future'.
Photo: Submitted
3. Bond classic at Sherwood :Pines
Staying with the film theme, the ever-popular summer season of outdoor cinema comes to a close at Sherwood Pines on Thursday night when the exhilarating James Bond classic, 'No Time To Die', is screened at 7.45 pm. Tickets must be booked in advance, via The Luna Cinema website, but feel free to take along, a chair, a blanket and a picnic.
Photo: Submitted
4. China in your hand?
T'Pau burst on to the music scene in 1987 with the hit 'Heart And Soul', introducing the world to the distinctive lead vocals of Carol Decker, and were soon top of the charts for five weeks with the classic ballad, ''China In Your Hand'. They split in 1991, but Carol has built a new version of the band, and their latest tour includes a date at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Thursday night.
Photo: Submitted