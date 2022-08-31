The Full Shebang and more! -- 10 things to do in Mansfield area this weekend

And top of the list this week is The Full Shebang, a free one-day arts festival being held in Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Museum saddles up with a special event as we all look forward to the Tour Of Britain cycle race hitting Mansfield again next Thursday.
And Eastwood gets in on the act too with its annual D.H.Lawrence Festival, which starts on Friday, to remember the town’s most famous son.
Outdoor cinema and open-air theatre vie for your attention with superb shows at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre to celebrate the music of ELO and The Beautiful South.
Before you set off, please check with the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices.
1. Free arts festival
The Full Shebang, a free one-day arts festival for people of all ages, is sure to brighten up Mansfield town centre on Saturday (10.30 am to 5 pm). Experience live music, awesome outdoor performances, witty walkabout shows, the chance to dance through the decades, hands-on activities and much more at a fun event provided by the acclaimed charity, First Art
2. Make your big-race flag
The countdown is on for the return of the Tour Of Britain cycle race to Mansfield next Thursday, and Mansfield Museum is getting into the swing of things with a family event on Saturday (10 am to 12 midday). A free craft session is giving you the chance to make your own big-race flag that you can wave as the riders speed by. There is no need to book.
3. Relive the hits of ELO
The ELO Experience is the world's foremost, multi-award-winning tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra, and it's coming to Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Thursday night. Between 1972 and 1986, Jeff Lynne and his ELO band achieved more combined UK and USA top 40 hits than anyone else on the planet! Now is your chance to relive hits such as 'Mr Blue Sky', 'Evil Woman', Livin' Thing' and Don't Bring Me Down'.
4. Annual D.H Lawrence Festival
One of the highlights of Eastwood's calendar year, its annual D.H.Lawrence Festival, kicks off on Friday evening. The free ten-day festival, which pays tribute to the town's most famous son and one if the country's most accomplished writers (1885-1930), takes place at various venues in and around Eastwood, most notably the D.H.Lawrence Birthplace Museum. Events include talks, walks, live music, church services and open days.
