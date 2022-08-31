The Full Shebang and more! -- 10 things to do in Mansfield area this weekend

2. Make your big-race flag

The countdown is on for the return of the Tour Of Britain cycle race to Mansfield next Thursday, and Mansfield Museum is getting into the swing of things with a family event on Saturday (10 am to 12 midday). A free craft session is giving you the chance to make your own big-race flag that you can wave as the riders speed by. There is no need to book.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com