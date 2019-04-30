Stock picture

Take a look at these bank holiday weekend attractions in Nottinghamshire

Get up with the lark, check out top dogs or watch movies under the stars.

Whatever takes your fancy you'll find it in Nottinghamshire this bank holiday weekend. Check out our guide.

Celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day by getting up with the lark and walking around Sherwood Forest from 5am to 7.30am.

1. Dawn walk

Take your little ones to meet Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol at White Post Farm, Farnsfield, on Sunday.

2. Children's favourites

Put your hound through its paces in hay bale racing and have a go agility at the Glastonjerry Fun Dog Festival at Newstead Abbey on Sunday and Monday.

3. Doggy fun

Power Rangers Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson, Dr Who star Sylvester McCoy and Lost In Space star Toby Stephens will be at Em-Con in Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

4. Screen stars

