Sutton's Sherwood Observatory to hold public open day

Members of the public are invited to take a look at the sky as a Sutton observatory holds an open day.
By Brendan ScoularContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read

Sherwood Observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is hosting the public open day on Saturday, June 24, with two sessions – from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Visitors can expect:

Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton.Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton.
    • Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather permitting;
    • Rolling lectures;
    • Learn about space weather and meteor detection at the Radio Astronomy Centre;
    • Astro-themed merchandise sales;
    • Hot and cold drinks and cakes;
    • Tours of the facility, including the underground reservoir;
    • Learn all about the proposals for a new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium.

    Tickets, priced £6 for adaults and £2 for accompanied under-16s, can be purchased from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

    Sherwood Observatory, Sutton in Ashfield.Sherwood Observatory, Sutton in Ashfield.
