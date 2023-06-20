Sutton's Sherwood Observatory to hold public open day
Members of the public are invited to take a look at the sky as a Sutton observatory holds an open day.
Sherwood Observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is hosting the public open day on Saturday, June 24, with two sessions – from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.
Visitors can expect:
- Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather permitting;
- Rolling lectures;
- Learn about space weather and meteor detection at the Radio Astronomy Centre;
- Astro-themed merchandise sales;
- Hot and cold drinks and cakes;
- Tours of the facility, including the underground reservoir;
- Learn all about the proposals for a new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium.
Tickets, priced £6 for adaults and £2 for accompanied under-16s, can be purchased from tickets.msas.uk/open-day