Sutton shopping centre to host egg-stra special Easter event

On Wednesday, April 13, Idlewells Shopping Centre will be holding a free Easter hunt for young shoppers.

Children will be invited to find clues hidden around the centre, which they can then exchange for a treat supplied by Morgan’s Sweets.

Shoppers will also be invited to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny, who will be making appearances throughout the day.

Chloe O’Donnell, centre manager, said: “We are really looking forward to inviting the families in and around Sutton to come and join us during the school holidays for a fun, Easter-themed activity.