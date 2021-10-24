Sutton Rambling Club to kick off winter programme with Peak District walk

The 11-mile walk, taking in Longshaw, Burbage Rocks, White Edge Moor and Baslow, is on Sunday, October 31.

A club spokesman said: “The club launches its fortnightly winter programme with a spectacular 11-mile walk on the borders between the White Peak and Dark Peak.

“During the day there will be occasions when an easier route can be taken and we would be pleased to welcome potential new members.”

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

After being dropped in Longshaw, ramblers will follow a short stretch of the A625 to Toad's Mouth, a distinctive rock formation.

The route then heads north, following a wide grassy track and passing Carl Wark, the site of an ancient hill fort built 2,000-2,500 years ago.

It is then north and a steady ascent of Higger Tor.

The route then descends to Upper Burbage Bridge, and then along Burbage Rocks, before a lunch break close to Longshaw visitor centre.

In the afternoon, the walk heads south, following a footpath passing behind the Longshaw Lodge and then across the B6054 to a path across White Edge Moor.

After a couple of miles, the club plans to take a footpath down to Curbar Gap.

The final section of the ramble is then a straightforward stroll along Baslow Edge, with a steady descent into Baslow village for a 5pm coach departure home.

The coach leaves the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am, and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £10, or free for accompanied juniors.

For more, call 07749 164455, or see suttonramblingclub.com