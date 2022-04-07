The club says new members are ‘always most welcome’ and there will be a shorter option available for the walk on Easter Sunday, April 17.

A club spokesman said: “The ramble commences from the famous plague village of Eyam and follows field paths to the remote little village of Foolow.

“From there we gain height and then descend into the picturesque Bretton Clough valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyam Parish Church.

“At a scenic viewpoint, there will be a break before dropping down to Stoke Ford, continuing along the valley until we reach the road at Leadmill, near Hathersage.

“We then follow the path by the River Derwent for a while before heading to Padley and Grindleford Station, where we will take the opportunity to enjoy refreshments at the station café.

“A steady climb ensues past the cafe and into the woods beneath Frottage Edge.

“The final part of this very scenic route follows the three griitstone edges, Frottage, Curbar and Baslow back into Baslow village for a 5.45pm coach departure home.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.