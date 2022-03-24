Sutton ramblers set for 12-mile Peak District walk visiting Via Gellia

Via Gellia is a steep-sided, wooded, dry valley/road probably named after Philip Eyre Gell, who was responsible for constructing the road in about 1790.

The walk starts in Cromford from a bus stop on the B5036 and heads up past Scarthins Bookshop alongside an attractive little pond.

It then passes through an old quarry and across field paths to Bonsall and across to Bonsall Dale.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The route then takes ramblers to Winster, a quiet little village which used to be a centre of the lead mining industry, for the lunch stop.

A club spokesman said: “In the afternoon, we turn south and cross the A5012 at Grangemill and follow pleasant paths down to Griffe Grange and then eastwards through Hopton quarries.

“The final section takes us through Middleton-by-Wirksworth and north along a quiet lane back to the A5012, to board the coach, adjacent to the Via Gellia Mills, to return home at 5.30pm.

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, returning at 6pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.