The route includes Lyme Park and the White Nancy monument, with a shorter walk option available and excellent views and interesting places en route.

The Gritstone Trail is a 35-mile path from Disley to Kidsgrove, following the western edge of the Peak District overlooking the Cheshire Plain.

The club plans to cover the trail in three stages gradually making its way from north to south – the second stage will be from Teggs Nose to Rushton Spencer on September 3.

The village of Rainow from Kerridge Hill.

The walk begins at Disley railway station and follows Green Lane climbing gently above Bollinhurst Reservoir, before descending to Bollinhurst Bridge.

A club spokesman said: “We should be able to see The Cage, a tower in Lyme Park.

“After crossing the bridge we gently climb with views of Manchester. At East Lodge we enter the grounds of Lyme Park for our main attractive lunch stop with ample seating, a café and toilets.

“In the afternoon, we ascend through woodland and onto moorland. At Bowstonegate we will have a brief stop to view the Bowstones,a couple of inscribed Anglo Saxon pillars.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“From here, we follow a farm track to Sponds Hill and then down to Brink Farm. More impressive views as we branch off south east along a pretty path descending towards Berriestall Hall. We catch our first glimpse of White Nancy in the distance.

“After crossing a very ancient bridge over Harrop Brook we follow a road to Oakenbank. Shortly afterwards we pass the grounds of Savio House, a Roman Catholic retreat. Onwards then to Waulkmill Farm with an old watermill which is worth a short diversion.

“We then climb to the White Nancy monument. It looks like a giant artillery shell. Ppainted white it was built as a hilltop folly. with seats and a table inside. Nancy was allegedly the name of the horse that carried building materials to the site. A short break here to admire the panramic vista, well worth the climb.”

Beyond White Nancy, the Gritstone Trail follows the Saddle of Kerridge to Kerridge Hill.

The spokesman said: “We then descend to Tower Hill on the Macclesfield to Whaley Bridge road and then soon turn south towards Hordern Farm. We turn right just before the farm and cross the A537 There is then a short climb to our final destination, Teggs Nose car park.”

The coach is due to depart for home at 6.30pm at the latest, possibly earlier if the ramble makes good time.

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.