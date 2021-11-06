Sutton ramblers heading for beautiful Peak District countryside

Sutton Rambling Club has announced details of its next winter ramble – ‘a steady, picturesque, 11-mile walk exploring the beautiful countryside surrounding the Ecclesbourne Way, which runs from Wirksworth to Duffield where it meets the River Derwent’.

The ramble begins on the B5023 just outside Duffield, near the entrance to the Croots Farm Shop, before climbing to Windley Hall Farm, passing the old manor house Farnah House.

From Windley Hill, the route descends to Windley, for a short break.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

After passing by Baptist Chapel, the ramble continues through Brook Farm and by the grounds of Flower Lillies, a grade II-listed 18th Century country house.

The route then follows Windley Brook up to The Limekilns, once an active mining site, and onwards towards Turnditch Hall and Turnditch village, for lunch.

In the afternoon, ramblers will descend to the valley bottom, cross the River Ecclesbourne and head towards Shottle Hall, continuing north along Franker Brook up to Lawn Farm.

The route then turns north-west towards Wirksworth, touching the northern edge of Gibbet Wood, with a short break before a gradual ascent to Lane End Farm.

The route then follows a country lane down to the ford at Holeshouse Farm and then links with Pratthall Lane on the final approach into Wirksworth and the coach home.

In the morning, the coach departs from the Staff Of Life pub, Sutton, at 9.15am, and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am – the coach fare is £10, or accompanied juniors free.

For details, call 07749 164455, or visit suttonramblingclub.com