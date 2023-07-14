Sutton ramblers head for White Peak for scenic 13-mile walk

The walk, on Sunday, July 23, will feature a lunch break at The Plough Inn in Two Dales, while after lunch there should be a shorter walk option. via Darley Bridge.

During the day there will be the opportunity to explore a cave and climb a waterfall.

The ramble starts at Rowsley where toilets are available.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club. (Photo by: Sutton Rambling Club)

A club spokesman said: “Initially we follow the River Derwent, before heading up through woods by Smelting Mill Brook eventually reaching the small hamlet of Fallinge.

“We then continue along a high-level route through several fiels before dropping down to the minor road and onwards to Copy Wood.,Tinkersley and Newtonlot Plantation, with lovely views overlooking the A6 in the far distance.

“We then descend Darley Hillside and continue on to The Plough Inn for our main lunch break.

“ After lunch, there is a shorter route via Darley Bridge, or a main route to visit Hall Dale, followed by some attractive scenery to the foresrry at White Spring plantation and on to Nine Acre Piece.

“We then cross the road to Sydnope Hall Farm and into Sydnope Brook and then enjoy a delightful route down the brook to Potter Dam, Fancy Dam and Ladygrove.

“In this section, there will be the chance to explore a cave, so please bring a torch if you wish to be adventurous. There is also a waterfall to climb in this vicinity.

“The last section of the ramble takes us to the Square & Compass at Darley Bridge, where there will be a short break. We then follow the river to Matlock with the possibility of climbing Oker Hill if time permits The coach will depart from Matlock at 5.45 pm.

New members are welcome.

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

