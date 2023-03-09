Sutton-based support group plans crafts fair to raise much-needed funds

Send United is holding the event at the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, on Saturday, March 25.

A spokeswoman for Send – special education needs and disabilities – United said: “We are a small charity constitution group, supporting families with additional needs.

“We are a group of mums and carers who want to help other SEND families. We have a Facebook support group and a website we host coffee mornings, family fun sessions, day trips etc.

“We have fundraising events to help raise money to help continue what we do, supporting SEND families in a safe, non-judgemental environment and also towards costs towards transports for our SEND families to go out together in the community as a group.”

Highlights of the craft fair include a 50/50 raffle, a variety of stalls, a face painter and more.

Tickets for the 50/50 raffle – with proceeds split equally between Send United and the winner – will be on sale from noon until the draw at 3pm.