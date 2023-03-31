Support group plans Sutton fun day and charity fundraiser
A support group for parents and carers of children with additional needs is hosting a family fun day and craft fair.
Send United is holding the spring fair on Sunday, April 16, from noon-5pm, at The Unwin Social Club, Unwin Road, Sutton.
Highlights include small business stalls, face painting, music and a balloon modeller, plus, weather permitting, outdoor games and inflatables.
Other attractions include a relaxation sensory tent, mascot visit, raffle tombola and free colouring and craft activities.
A spokeswoman said the event is “supporting local SEND families”.