Support group plans Sutton fun day and charity fundraiser

A support group for parents and carers of children with additional needs is hosting a family fun day and craft fair.

By Cheryl Hibbard
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:00 BST

Send United is holding the spring fair on Sunday, April 16, from noon-5pm, at The Unwin Social Club, Unwin Road, Sutton.

Highlights include small business stalls, face painting, music and a balloon modeller, plus, weather permitting, outdoor games and inflatables.

Other attractions include a relaxation sensory tent, mascot visit, raffle tombola and free colouring and craft activities.

Unwin Social Club, Unwin Road, Sutton.
    A spokeswoman said the event is “supporting local SEND families”.

