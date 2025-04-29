Sunny day plans: The best outdoor places to visit around Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

From Clumber Park to Sherwood Pines – we’ve got a break down of the best places to visit and make the most of the weather.
Whether you fancy a family walk, bike ride or the chance to explore some of the stunning historical buildings in the region we’ve got you covered.
Check individual venues websites for opening hours and admission details.
1. Go outdoors
Make the most of the sunny weather Photo: Submit
2. Clumber Park
The perfect place for a family walk, bike ride or picnic. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Rufford Abbey Country Park
Set in beautiful parkland, Rufford Abbey offers over 870 years of history and would provide the perfect setting for a family day out in the sunshine. There is plenty to explore with walks through the native woodlands, a lake and gardens. Book parking in advance at https://www.parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk/centre/rufford-abbey Photo: Sophie Wills
4. Willow Tree Family Farm, Shirebrook
Get up close and personal with the animals at Willow Tree Family Farm. For a full list of activities visit https://www.willowtree-farm.co.uk/ Photo: Rachel Atkins