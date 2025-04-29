Sunny day plans: The best outdoor places to visit around Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

By Kate Mason
Published 9th Mar 2021, 08:31 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 15:43 BST
The sun is shining and if you’re looking for ideas for family friendly days out we’ve found some of the best outdoor venues in the region to visit.

From Clumber Park to Sherwood Pines – we’ve got a break down of the best places to visit and make the most of the weather.

Whether you fancy a family walk, bike ride or the chance to explore some of the stunning historical buildings in the region we’ve got you covered.

Check individual venues websites for opening hours and admission details.

Make the most of the sunny weather

1. Go outdoors

Make the most of the sunny weather Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The perfect place for a family walk, bike ride or picnic.

2. Clumber Park

The perfect place for a family walk, bike ride or picnic. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Set in beautiful parkland, Rufford Abbey offers over 870 years of history and would provide the perfect setting for a family day out in the sunshine. There is plenty to explore with walks through the native woodlands, a lake and gardens. Book parking in advance at https://www.parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk/centre/rufford-abbey

3. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Set in beautiful parkland, Rufford Abbey offers over 870 years of history and would provide the perfect setting for a family day out in the sunshine. There is plenty to explore with walks through the native woodlands, a lake and gardens. Book parking in advance at https://www.parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk/centre/rufford-abbey Photo: Sophie Wills

Photo Sales
Get up close and personal with the animals at Willow Tree Family Farm. For a full list of activities visit https://www.willowtree-farm.co.uk/

4. Willow Tree Family Farm, Shirebrook

Get up close and personal with the animals at Willow Tree Family Farm. For a full list of activities visit https://www.willowtree-farm.co.uk/ Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldWorksopHucknallClumber Park
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice