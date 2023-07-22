Summer fair in Skegby to raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue
All proceeds made from stall fees, tombola and the fundraising stall will be donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue for its never ending veterinary fees.
The pair said: “Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our summer fair on Sunday, July 30, from 1-5pm, at The Triple S Snooker Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby.”
For details, see fb.me/e/2JzZtSkGl
There will be a large variety of small businesses in attendance.
Indoor stalls include: Precious Angels Boutique; The Lounge Room; Feeling Crafty; Love Burt Handcrafted Prints and Frames; Crazy Cat Crochet; Sally’s Pamperhut; Paradise Creations; The Story Keeper by Kerrie; Half Moon Handmade Gifts; Bottled Beauty; Bubbalicious Boutique UK; Bow Selector; Payne’s Petals and Creations; Wellness in Colour; Chisel and Pen Crafts; Hummingbird Sparkles; Debz Doggy Delights; Helen’s Creations; Eva and Ivy Creations; and Home Crafts by Nicky.
Outdoor stalls include: Eve’s Magical Jewellery; Made by CJB; Wicked Wicks; Crystalmoon Magic; Julie’s Crafts n Gifts; WHR Woodworks; New Beginnings Tarot Reading; and Little Kingdom Entertainment will be providing face painting for the children.
Catering will be provided by: Chuck Wagon Notts will be providing hot food such as burgers and hotdogs; Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance; Lisa’s Old School Treats will be selling a selection of cakes and bakes.
Refreshments will also be available to be purchased at The Triple S Snooker Club’s bar, while there will be a tombola with all proceeds made going directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.