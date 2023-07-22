All proceeds made from stall fees, tombola and the fundraising stall will be donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue for its never ending veterinary fees.

The pair said: “Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our summer fair on Sunday, July 30, from 1-5pm, at The Triple S Snooker Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby.”

For details, see fb.me/e/2JzZtSkGl

▪️Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance. (Photo by: North Notts Cat Rescue)

There will be a large variety of small businesses in attendance.

Indoor stalls include: Precious Angels Boutique; The Lounge Room; Feeling Crafty; Love Burt Handcrafted Prints and Frames; Crazy Cat Crochet; Sally’s Pamperhut; Paradise Creations; The Story Keeper by Kerrie; Half Moon Handmade Gifts; Bottled Beauty; Bubbalicious Boutique UK; Bow Selector; Payne’s Petals and Creations; Wellness in Colour; Chisel and Pen Crafts; Hummingbird Sparkles; Debz Doggy Delights; Helen’s Creations; Eva and Ivy Creations; and Home Crafts by Nicky.

Outdoor stalls include: Eve’s Magical Jewellery; Made by CJB; Wicked Wicks; Crystalmoon Magic; Julie’s Crafts n Gifts; WHR Woodworks; New Beginnings Tarot Reading; and Little Kingdom Entertainment will be providing face painting for the children.

Catering will be provided by: Chuck Wagon Notts will be providing hot food such as burgers and hotdogs; Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance; Lisa’s Old School Treats will be selling a selection of cakes and bakes.

Indoor stalls will be in the Archer’s Function Room and outdoor stalls will be in the car park.

