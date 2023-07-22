News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Summer fair in Skegby to raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue

Helen Tagg and Laura Goulden are planning to host a fair in aid of North Notts Cat Rescue, a small cat rescue.
By Laura GouldenContributor
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

All proceeds made from stall fees, tombola and the fundraising stall will be donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue for its never ending veterinary fees.

The pair said: “Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our summer fair on Sunday, July 30, from 1-5pm, at The Triple S Snooker Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby.”

For details, see fb.me/e/2JzZtSkGl

▪️Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance. (Photo by: North Notts Cat Rescue)▪️Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance. (Photo by: North Notts Cat Rescue)
▪️Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance. (Photo by: North Notts Cat Rescue)
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There will be a large variety of small businesses in attendance.

    Indoor stalls include: Precious Angels Boutique; The Lounge Room; Feeling Crafty; Love Burt Handcrafted Prints and Frames; Crazy Cat Crochet; Sally’s Pamperhut; Paradise Creations; The Story Keeper by Kerrie; Half Moon Handmade Gifts; Bottled Beauty; Bubbalicious Boutique UK; Bow Selector; Payne’s Petals and Creations; Wellness in Colour; Chisel and Pen Crafts; Hummingbird Sparkles; Debz Doggy Delights; Helen’s Creations; Eva and Ivy Creations; and Home Crafts by Nicky.

    Outdoor stalls include: Eve’s Magical Jewellery; Made by CJB; Wicked Wicks; Crystalmoon Magic; Julie’s Crafts n Gifts; WHR Woodworks; New Beginnings Tarot Reading; and Little Kingdom Entertainment will be providing face painting for the children.

    Catering will be provided by: Chuck Wagon Notts will be providing hot food such as burgers and hotdogs; Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance; Lisa’s Old School Treats will be selling a selection of cakes and bakes.

    Indoor stalls will be in the Archer’s Function Room and outdoor stalls will be in the car park. Indoor stalls will be in the Archer’s Function Room and outdoor stalls will be in the car park.
    Indoor stalls will be in the Archer’s Function Room and outdoor stalls will be in the car park.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Refreshments will also be available to be purchased at The Triple S Snooker Club’s bar, while there will be a tombola with all proceeds made going directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.

    Related topics:Beauty