Staff at family farm near Mansfield 'so excited' to kick off 2021 events schedule

After a tough year due to the pandemic, the farm begins its schedule of activities with a special event on Saturday, July 3, with a magical evening for families.

The event, starring the Ocean Princesses, kicks off at 5.30pm with visitors being greeted by the princesses with singing, dance workshops and games for all the family, and guests will also be being able to wander around the farm and say hello to all the animals.

The event is the first of its kind this year and staff say they are thrilled to be able to get back to doing something a little different and putting smiles on children’s faces.

Staff at White Post Farm gearing up for the weekend event

Cathy Mallet, education and events coordinator, said: “We are so excited to get back to doing events like this, as they are always so popular and the children have such a great time.

"The farm is so lovely in the evenings; the animals are relaxed and playful, and it’s such a lovely atmosphere.

"Everything will be covid-secure and guests will be able to meet and greet and have photos taken with the princesses – it’s going to be such a special evening.”

Staff will also be on hand to allow children to handle the animals in the Silver Barn.

Tickets are £7.50 per person and include a welcome gift per child, with under-twos visiting for free.

Tickets can be purchased for the two-hour event from White Post Farm’s website here.

