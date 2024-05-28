Spring half term 2024: Family fun days out in Nottinghamshire
By Kate Mason
Published 16th Mar 2021, 10:42 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 12:26 BST
The half term holidays are here and if you’re looking for ideas to entertain the children we’ve found some of the best days out in the region.
Whether you want to enjoy some fresh air, a family bike ride or a theme park day filled with fun, we’ve found the best places to take the children over the school holidays.
1. Clumber Park
There's something on offer for children of every age at Clumber Park. Have fun den building in Leaping Bar, the natural play area at the top of the car park, and enjoy climbing, hiding and exploring in the hidden Woodland Play Park.Look out for swans, geese, rabbits and squirrels as you explore the Pleasure Grounds and spend some quiet time in the busy Bird Hide watching a variety of birds.The Discovery Centre is a must see when visiting. Within the Discovery Centre, you'll find our new ‘50 things’ room, celebrating all the fun that can be had whilst connecting with nature. With everything from creating wild art and making friends with a bug, to playing pooh sticks and keeping a nature diary. Collect a 50 things sheet, head outside and cross some activities off your list!Join the team at Lake Brew, by the lake in Hardwick village for Bark Rubbing on Wednesday May 29 & Thursday May 30 from 10am to 2pm. Free event, no booking required.If you have a child age 5 or under, enjoy a performance of Goose on the Parsonage Lawn on Friday 31 May at 10am, 12pm, 2pm. Tickets are available online https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park Photo: Rachel Atkins
Yorkshire Wildlife Park has a range of fun filled activities taking place over the school holidays including daily performances of the Sleeping Beauty panto in the WildLife Amphitheatre. Visit https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/ to find out more. Photo: Simon Hulme
Enjoy some Spring sunshine this spring at Rufford Abbey. A great place to go for a walk and enjoy the gardens and lake. It is also a great place to learn how to cycle. Activities over the school holidays include Breakfast with Barbie and Owl Encounters. To find out more visit https://ruffordabbey.co.uk/events/ Photo: Sophie Wills
Get up close and personal with the animals at Willow Tree Family Farm. A range of talks will be taking place throughout the school holidays including a meerkat talk at 10.30am, an alpaca meet and greet at 11.30am and a furry friends animal talk at 12.30pm. For a full list of activities visit https://www.willowtree-farm.co.uk/ Photo: Rachel Atkins