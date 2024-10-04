‘Sparks in the Park’ – Annual fireworks extravaganza to return to Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashfield’s skyline is set to come to life as the fireworks extravaganza is back by public demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield District Council will bring back the fireworks night for the first time in over a decade with Sparks in the Park on Saturday 2 November.

The event follows on from a hugely successful summer of events organised by Ashfield District Council. This includes over 20,000 residents coming together on Sutton Lawn from the return of the three-day Ashfield Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton Lawn will once again play host to the FREE night of entertainment, which will include a laser show and fairground rides as well as the all-important fireworks.

Danielle Williamson at Ashfield Show

There will also be a stage featuring live entertainment with performances from popular local vocalist Danielle Williamson, as seen at Ashfield Show, and a DJ as well as entertainment for the children.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of the Council, said: “We are delighted to bring back our fireworks spectacular with ‘Sparks in the Park’ and look forward to welcoming everyone to Sutton Lawn for our fireworks extravaganza.

“It will truly be a night to remember. I know numerous residents have asked for this to return over the years and once again your Council has listened. Please come along on Saturday 2 November to enjoy yet another fabulous free event organised by Ashfield District Council, in partnership with Out of the Box Events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fairground rides will be open from 12pm with the rest of the event starting from 4pm including food and drink stands and on-stage entertainment. The laser show will be from 6.30pm, followed by the main event of the night – a musical firework show – from 8.30pm.

Out of the Box Events, who worked with the Council on the return of the Ashfield Show and a number of summer events, is running the firework extravaganza.