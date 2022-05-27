From mastering your archery skills, to getting together for a fun-filled picnic, here are a range of events Sherwood Forest are holding over the half-term break.

Big picnic event:

The RSPB is holding a free ‘big picnic event’ on June 4 and June 5 for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Sherwood Forest is hosting a range of activities this half term, including archery sessions and a picnic.

Families can hire a hamper from the park’s cafe with a £10 refundable deposit and enjoy games, activities, a family train and face painting.

Storyteller, Brian Acton:

Tuesday, May 31 - Storyteller and songwriter Brian Acton will be performing his magical tale: ‘A New Leaf’, for children at 11am and 2pm.

Audience participation will be required with a range of activities. The walk will be around one mile in distance.

Songwriter and storyteller Brian Acton will be performing prose, poetry and songs with activities for children.

The event is suitable for children aged five and above, and costs £5 for a child and adult (£4 for RSPB members), and £3 for each additional adult (£2.40 for RSPB members). Booking is required.

A series of walk-and-talks will be held on the bank holiday weekend. Each event will start at 12.30pm from the visitor centre and will last for around 90 minutes. They are priced at £7.50 for adults (£6 for RSPB members) and £5 for children (£4 for RSPB members).

Friday, June 3 - The first walk-and-talk will tell of how Sherwood’s own legend of Robin Hood began.

Saturday, June 4 - The second talk will look into the famous scrap between Hood and the dastardly sheriff of Nottingham.

Sunday, June 5 - The final walk celebrates Hood’s fight against the rich and powerful, and how he came to the aid of the poor.

Archery sessions:

Running each day from June 2 to 5, visitors will be able to master Hood’s skills in archery sessions.

It will cost £5 for 6 arrows with tuition and coaching from qualified instructors. No need to book, just come along.