From mastering your archery skills, to getting together for a fun-filled picnic, here are a range of events Sherwood Forest are holding over the half-term break.
Big picnic event:
The RSPB is holding a free ‘big picnic event’ on June 4 and June 5 for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Families can hire a hamper from the park’s cafe with a £10 refundable deposit and enjoy games, activities, a family train and face painting.
Storyteller, Brian Acton:
Tuesday, May 31 - Storyteller and songwriter Brian Acton will be performing his magical tale: ‘A New Leaf’, for children at 11am and 2pm.
Audience participation will be required with a range of activities. The walk will be around one mile in distance.
The event is suitable for children aged five and above, and costs £5 for a child and adult (£4 for RSPB members), and £3 for each additional adult (£2.40 for RSPB members). Booking is required.
Robin Hood walk-and-talks:
A series of walk-and-talks will be held on the bank holiday weekend. Each event will start at 12.30pm from the visitor centre and will last for around 90 minutes. They are priced at £7.50 for adults (£6 for RSPB members) and £5 for children (£4 for RSPB members).
Friday, June 3 - The first walk-and-talk will tell of how Sherwood’s own legend of Robin Hood began.
Saturday, June 4 - The second talk will look into the famous scrap between Hood and the dastardly sheriff of Nottingham.
Sunday, June 5 - The final walk celebrates Hood’s fight against the rich and powerful, and how he came to the aid of the poor.
Archery sessions:
Running each day from June 2 to 5, visitors will be able to master Hood’s skills in archery sessions.
It will cost £5 for 6 arrows with tuition and coaching from qualified instructors. No need to book, just come along.