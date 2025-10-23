Chocolate - Sweet facts about your favourite food

SHAKE THINGS UP: Step out of your comfort zone with 11 different things to do in and around Nottinghamshire

By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Are you stuck in a rut or bored of replaying the same weekend routine? – Why not challenge yourself and try something new...

We have rounded up some unique and indulgent ideas and days out for you to try to shake things up and make the most of what Nottinghamshire has to offer.

From indulgent rest and relaxation to creative art classes and everything in between – we’ve got you covered if you fancy trying something a little more unique.

Check individual venues websites for booking details.

Eden Hall is an award-winning day spa, set in a beautiful Garde II listed mansion. Completed in 1875, and spanning more than 65,000 sq ft, the spa offers the perfect location to relax and unwind in luxurious surroundings with your significant other or with a group of friends.

1. Eden Hall Day Spa

Wander hand-in-hand with your loved ones as you take in the forest's breathtaking scenery and take a moment to relax and unwind in nature. A growing series of walks and trails give you a great introduction to the forest – they are the perfect way to begin to get to know this exciting place. Developed to suit all interests and energy levels, all trails start at the Visitor Centre and follow the markers through the forest.

2. Sherwood Forest walk

Fun for all the family awaits as you step into the unknown with six brilliant outdoor activities for adults and children. Do you dare try the newest and most extreme high ropes adventure, Challenge Plus? Get ready to feel the rush of adrenaline as you take on the Treetop Challenge nestled in the heart of Sherwood Pines. Brace yourself for an exhilarating experience as you and a friend zip side by side on dual zip wires, reaching speeds of up to 20mph!

3. Go Ape, Sherwood Pines

Clumber Park is a country park in The Dukeries near Worksop. The lakeside stroll is ideal for enjoying the changing seasons with a drink. Although the house was demolished in 1938, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore. From the Gothic-style chapel, often referred to as a 'Cathedral in miniature', you can follow in the footsteps of Dukes through the peaceful pleasure ground to the Walled Kitchen Garden where you can experience sights, scents and a taste of the past.

4. Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire

