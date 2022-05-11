Pebble Mill, to be exact, the Birmingham home of BBC Midlands TV, which hosted the show between 1976 and 1981.
Well, the title has very different connotations this weekend because Field Mill, or the One Call Stadium, hosts the Stags’ play-off semi-final, first leg against Northampton Town.
And if you’re not there in person, you’re likely to be glued to Sky Sports TV, watching a game that could lead to Nigel Clough’s Mansfield playing at Wembley on Saturday, May 28.
The Stags’ promotion push again dominates the weekend’s schedule. But we’ve tried hard to find alternative attractions, and here they are.
They range from comedy to bushcraft, from recycled sculpture to poetry. And there’s quite a bit going on at Mansfield Market too.
Before you set off, please check the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices.
Have a great weekend. And Up The Stags!
1. Time to love your market
For the next two weeks, starting on Saturday, Mansfield Market, which is not far off its 800th anniversary, is at the heart of a 'Love Your Local Market' campaign. All kinds of events and activities will be taking place, and you can nip down to show your support for local traders. What's more, new traders who want to set up a stall on the market are being offered free rent for a month
Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Brass band at park
The renowned Whitwell Brass Band are making a public appearance on Sunday afternoon (2 pm to 4 pm), at Yeoman Hill Park on Priory Road in Mansfield Woodhouse. Take the family along, enjoy a picnic and revel in the music. Admission is free to the event, which has been organised by Mansfield District Council.
Photo: Submitted
3. Laughs at the Palace
The Comedy Store has been renowned over the years as a breeding ground for new comedy talent, such as Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr and Sarah Millican. So Mansfield's Palace Theatre is excited to welcome the latest batch of up-and-coming comedians on Saturday night. Jon Pete Otway (pictured), Mick Ferry, Alistair Barrie and Katie Lucas for an evening of LOLs.
Photo: Submitted
4. Recycled sculpture exhibition
Michelle Reader, studio artist at the Harley Gallery at Welbeck for more than 20 years, hosts a free exhibition there from this Saturday until Sunday, July 24. Three large-scale sculptural installations of wildlife, made from an array of ordinary waste, form the centrepiece. The aim is to link the things we consume with the destruction of wildlife habitats.
Photo: Submitted