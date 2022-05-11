1. Time to love your market

For the next two weeks, starting on Saturday, Mansfield Market, which is not far off its 800th anniversary, is at the heart of a 'Love Your Local Market' campaign. All kinds of events and activities will be taking place, and you can nip down to show your support for local traders. What's more, new traders who want to set up a stall on the market are being offered free rent for a month

Photo: Anne Shelley