SANTAS GROTTO: 8 places to visit the big man this Christmas in and around Mansfield

Youngsters will be able to meet the magical visitor from the North Pole, who is making a special effort to visit Mansfield and the surrounding areas before his busy night on Christmas Eve.
Here are some of the best grottos that currently have tickets on sale.
Please check individual websites for prices and up to date booking information.
1. Santa tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for Santa experiences in and around Mansfield Photo: Submit
2. Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Quaker Way, Mansfield
At last, Santa ‘ho, ho, ho’s’ his way back into Four Seasons Shopping Centre, set for a bumper year bringing Christmas cheer to local families! Santa and his helpers will be in Four Seasons all the way up until Christmas Eve. It is recommended that you book online, but you can turn up and ask one of the friendly elves if there is space for you to come straight in or join the queue. Visit https://www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/fourseasons Photo: Four Seasons Shopping Centre
3. Rufford Abbey, Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton
Step into the Christmas spirit at Rufford Abbey Country Park! Join us for a magical celebration as we welcome Santa to the park and kick off the festive season with joy and excitement. Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th November 2025 Free Entry – Parking Charges Apply (early arrival recommended) Event Times: 10am – 4pm each day Santa’s Parade: 12:00pm Musical Performance: 2:15pm – 3:00pm Meet and Greet : 3:00pm Other entertainment: Ongoing throughout the day Grotto experiences can also be booked online. https://ruffordabbey.co.uk/events/arrival-of-santa/ Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
4. Sundown Adventureland, Treswell Rd, Rampton, Retford
This year, the Christmas Spectacular 2025 at Sundown Adventureland opens on 15th November and runs until 4pm on Christmas Eve, the 24th of December. Tickets for the Christmas Spectacular are now on sale. The best slots often get snapped up early, so grab yours if you’d like a specific time. Visit https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/christmas-event-sundown-adventureland/ Photo: Sundown