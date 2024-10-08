SANTAS GROTTO: 8 places to visit the big man this Christmas in and around Mansfield

2 . Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Quaker Way, Mansfield

At last, Santa ‘ho, ho, ho’s’ his way back into Four Seasons Shopping Centre, set for a bumper year bringing Christmas cheer to local families! Santa and his helpers will be in Four Seasons all the way up until Christmas Eve. It is recommended that you book online, but you can turn up and ask one of the friendly elves if there is space for you to come straight in or join the queue. Visit https://www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/fourseasons Photo: Four Seasons Shopping Centre