Remembering loved ones at Crematorium’s Christmas service

Mansfield Crematorium is hosting a Christmas Memorial Service on Saturday 9 December at 2pm at its Thoresby Chapel with the theme ‘Remembering our loved ones through music’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will feature performances by the Forest Singers, Mansfield Male Voice Choir and vocalist Lauren Polimos. There will also be readings and carols. The service is being led by Civil Celebrant Katie Page.

People are invited to remember their lost loved ones by submitting images which will be displayed during the service. If you would like an image to be displayed, please email it to [email protected] and Haylee Stewart (link opens in email app) . You should get an email confirming your photos have been received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families can also add messages to a memorial tree at the crematorium on Derby Road. The tree will be up from 1 December and will be displayed throughout December. People can visit it at any time, during normal opening hours

Most Popular

Mansfield Crematorium

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure at Mansfield District Council, said: "Christmas is a poignant time for many people as they remember loved ones and music can evoke a strong sense of remembrance.

“This service provides some comfort to families and allows them to pay a personal tribute to their loved ones during the festive season.”

The Book of Remembrance will also be open at the crematorium on Christmas Day from 10am to 4pm. The crematorium grounds remain open throughout the Christmas and New Year period for members of the public to lay wreaths outside.