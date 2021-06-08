Pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield where football fans can watch the Euros

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament finally kicks off this Friday – after being postponed last year – when Turkey take on Italy in Rome.

Twenty-four teams will compete over 21 days in fiercely contested fixtures for the big prize, but for many it will be a welcome return to the pub with their mates to cheer on the boys.

With demand for tables expected to be high and coronavirus safety measures still in place, many landlords are urging people to book in advance.

Here is where you can catch the games in the area – and whether you need to book.

1. Sunnydale The Sunnydale at Mansfield Woodhouse will be showing the games. Booking is advisable, however it currently has limited availability on 01623 239483. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

2. The Swan The Swan is showing Euro 2020 games, both inside and outside at the premises. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Photo: Jane Hilton Buy photo

3. The Coopers The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse is showing England games in the bar area. Booking is advisable via www.thecooperspubwoodhouse.co.uk, stating 'Euros'. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

4. Oak Tree The Oak Tree pub is showing games, but has limited availability. Call 01623 635692 to secure your seat. Photo: Oak Tree Buy photo