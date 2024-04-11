Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club held their monthly meeting on Thursday 4th April and were entertained by Keith Small who gave a talk on 'A Day at the Circus'. Keith gave a graphic presentation of the lives of the Romans as they spent the day either watching or being part of the 'entertainment'. He showed how the gladiators were chosen and trained to fight in the arena. The fights were against each other, wild animals or against unfortunate slaves who were ultimately killed.

The various contests lasted all day and were eagerly looked forward to by the huge crowds. Very few of the large number of contestants involved in the day survived the ordeal. The events lost their popularity and eventually evolved into what is now more like the circus we know of today.

The President thanked Keith for his detailed presentation before members took lunch.

On Tuesday 9th April over 70 members and guests met at the Hostess Restaurant to enjoy a Pie and Peas quiz evening. The excellent quizzes and the Pie and Peas were very much enjoyed by all present with a promise of more to come.

The next meeting of the club is on Thursday 2nd May at 10am with a talk on 'Railways in the Great War'.