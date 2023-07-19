News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
The Sherwood Forest Trust team.The Sherwood Forest Trust team.
The Sherwood Forest Trust team.

Popular Major Oak Woodland Festival makes much-anticipated return

Organisers have thanked visitors for supporting the woodland festival after it made its first return since Covid-19.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 30th Jun 2022, 14:34 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST

The Major Oak Woodland Festival returned to Sherwood Forest on June 25 and 26 with a range of free activities, stalls and live demonstrations from craftspeople.

The weekend, graced by sunshine, saw many families come to the forest to learn about crafts, wander through the ancient woodlands, and listen to stories from the Wild Man of the Woods, as he told of Sherwood’s history with song and music.

The free-admission event was held by the Sherwood Forest Trust in the woodlands managed by the RSPB, where the famous Major Oak sits.

Linda Hardy, marketing and event officer, said: "It was great to be able to bring the popular Major Oak Woodland Festival back to Sherwood Forest after the Covid years.

"We were blessed with better than expected weather, which meant that the event drew huge interest both from local people and tourists visiting Sherwood Forest for the first time.

“We've had some lovely feedback from visitors who appreciated a low cost family day out in relaxing green surroundings.

“We're grateful to the RSPB who manage the site for allowing us to stage our event in the wonderful woodland of Birklands and Bilhaugh, right at the heart of Robin Hood country."

The Sherwood Forest Trust is a ‘not for profit’ organisation and a registered charity. For more information visit www.sherwoodforest.org.uk.

Coracle builder Kevin Grimley.

1. Major Oak Woodland Festival

Coracle builder Kevin Grimley. Photo: Alex Wilkinson

Photo Sales
Green woodworker Gary Joynt, also known as The Wobbly Bodger, attended the woodland festival.

2. Major Oak Woodland Festival

Green woodworker Gary Joynt, also known as The Wobbly Bodger, attended the woodland festival. Photo: Alex Wilkinson

Photo Sales
Getting creative with clay at the Major Oak Woodland Festival.

3. Major Oak Woodland Festival

Getting creative with clay at the Major Oak Woodland Festival. Photo: Alex Wilkinson

Photo Sales
The Green Man.

4. Major Oak Woodland Festival

The Green Man. Photo: Alex Wilkinson

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:RSPBCovid-19WoodsSherwood