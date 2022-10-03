Outdoor autumnal fun on offer at National Trust sites near Mansfield

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “Whether it is the technicolour canopy of autumn colour, the rustle of leaves underfoot or the sight of toadstools among the fallen leaves, autumn is a feast for the senses.

“Track down the best autumn colour you can find on a walk with your family this October.

“Have a family leaf hunt to find the biggest and brightest leaves, challenge your family to a game of Top Trunks, enjoy conker battles with friends or head off on a scavenger hunt to see what else you can find to create some wild art when you get home.”

The National Trust is getting ready for autumn.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Estate, Stainsby Mill

The spokeswoman said: “Our extremely knowledgeable staff and volunteers cannot wait to welcome to Stainsby Mill this half-term for our final week of tours this year.

“Come along and see this waterwheel-powered mill that has been around for more than 800 years and was used to provide flour for the Devonshire family up at the Hardwick Estate.

“This remarkably complete mill includes most of the original metalwork, millstone, kiln and drying floor, and may inspire your little ones to become the next Great British Bake-Off winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Hall is the former home of Elizabeth of Shrewsbury, known as Bess of Hardwick.

About Hardwick

The spokeswoman said: “One of the finest Elizabethan buildings in the country, Hardwick Hall is a remarkable house, built by a remarkable woman, Elizabeth of Shrewsbury, known as Bess of Hardwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, the gardens offer bright seasonal colour and much to explore including the orchard and herb garden, full of scents. Follow walks through the picturesque parkland and oak-scattered Grade I-listed woodland pasture.”

Clumber Park is an expanse of parkland, heath and woods covering more than 3,800 acres.

Clumber Park, Worksop

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “Autumn brings a whole array of new delights, from the incredible display of colour on the trees and the crunch of fallen leaves, to the opportunity to get closer to nature and the wildlife that can be found at this time of year.

“Whether you are visiting with family and friends for one of our planned events or taking some quiet time out to enjoy the 3,800 acres of parkland, autumn is the perfect time to make memories at Clumber Park.

Southwell Workhouse.

“Hiring bikes from the Cycle Hub, or bringing your own, is the perfect way to explore the woods and lakeside views of Clumber Park. Have fun den building in the natural play area, enjoy climbing, hiding and exploring in the hidden Woodland Play Park. Look out for wildlife as you explore the Pleasure Grounds or spend a peaceful moment in the busy Bird Hide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Discovery Centre is a must see when visiting. It is a great place to learn more about Clumber Park’s history, the amazing array of wildlife and get involved in seasonal craft activities.

“In October, families can enjoy a range of autumn and Halloween themed events and activities, including a Family Photo Scavenger Hunt, from October 15-30, Apple Week celebrations from October 17-23, interactive Halloween adventure with Sneaky Experience in October 29 and Breakfast with the Spooks, on October 29 and 30.”

About Clumber Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “Clumber Park is a beautiful expanse of parkland, heath and woods covering more than 3,800 acres.

“Originally home to the Dukes of Newcastle, Clumber Park is steeped in history, with clues to its grand past dotted throughout the park. It is home to a splendid 83-acre serpentine lake, a four-acre walled kitchen garden and a magnificent gothic Chapel.”

The Workhouse and Infirmary, Southwell

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Workhouse and Infirmary in Southwell, families can pick up a pumpkin trail from October 19-28, with a suggested donation £1 per trail.

The spokeswoman said: “There will be opportunities to take home some real pumpkins from the kitchen gardens for a small donation, all carefully grown by a dedicated team of gardening volunteers.

‘Workhouse: Live!’ is also returning on October 20, 22 and 27, which is an exciting time to meet workhouse characters carrying out traditional tasks.

“On October 29 and 30, visitors can join in with some apple antics as the workhouse celebrates Southwell’s Bramley Apple Festival with free entry onto the large field in front of the workhouse main building – get involved with an apple peeling competition or do some apple printing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you want to explore further, normal admission charges apply but there is an apple trail to pick up on admission which takes you into the workhouse on the search for hidden apples found by solving clues.”

The Workhouse and Infirmary is open Wednesdays-Sundays, from 10.30am-4pm, with last admission one hour before closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

About the Workhouse and Infirmary

The spokeswoman said: “Built in 1824, the austere building is the most complete workhouse in existence. The stories of people who lived and worked here over the years help tell the history of the building’s evolution and prompt reflection on how society has tackled social welfare through time.”

About the National Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “The National Trust is a conservation charity founded in 1895 by three people who saw the importance of our nation’s heritage and open spaces and wanted to preserve them for everyone to enjoy. More than 120 years later, these values are still at the heart of everything the charity does.

“Entirely independent of Government, the National Trust looks after more than 250,000 hectares of countryside, 778 miles of coastline and hundreds of special places across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.