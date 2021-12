Boughton Social Club, also known as the Gordie Club, is hosting the event on Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19.

Highlights include fun fair rides, donkey’s Santa’s grotto and a choir. A spokesman said all are welcome at the event, which is running from 11am to 4pm each day.

The club can be found off Hallam Road, New Ollerton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boughton Social Club, Hallam Road, New Ollerton.