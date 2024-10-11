Nottingham Stadium extends free admission offer to Premier Greyhound Eclipse finals night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A record August bank holiday crowd has prompted Nottingham Stadium to extend its free admission offer to finals night of the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colwick Park venue welcomed more than 900 racegoers trackside to launch its National Greyhound Week celebrations in August with those who attended a fixture in the weeks building up to the event also entitled to a free drink on arrival.

Visitors enjoyed a sparkling 12-race card – including the finals of the Jenningsbet Puppy Classic and Jenningsbet Select Stakes – learnt more about how greyhounds make great pets and met champions of the track from yesteryear including Mickys Barrett and Blue Trooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the stadium will operate the same offer when hosting the 69th running of the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse on Monday, November 25, where the winner will scoop the £20,000 first prize.

Photo by Uriel Mont on Pexels

David Evans, General Manager at Nottingham Stadium, described the August offer as a huge success and encouraged those in attendance to book the November date in their calendars.

“The Eclipse is one of UK greyhound racing’s showpiece events,” said David. “The competition has a proud history dating back to before World War II and we’re proud to mark our 37th year hosting the competition next month.

“Feedback received from racegoers old and new following our August bank holiday fixture meant extending our free admission offer to the Eclipse was a no-brainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s our way of saying thank you to those who return trackside each year, and an opportunity to encourage new faces yet to experience the thrill of live racing.

“In addition, anyone who attends one of our November fixtures building up to Eclipse finals night can collect a voucher which will entitle them to one free drink on arrival. It’s a limitless offer, and one we encourage people to take advantage of.”

Previous winners of the Eclipse include 1997 English and Scottish Greyhound Derby champion Some Picture, the legendary Ballynennan Moon and more recently Dorotas Wildcat – winner of the 2018 English Greyhound Derby.

Mark Wallis’ Newinn Syd became the competition’s 68th winner last year for the MWD Partnership and finished fourth on his Nottingham reappearance in August in the £12,500 Jenningsbet Select Stakes.

Dave added: “The Eclipse always attracts a quality field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many greyhounds have made their mark in the sport by winning this competition and we’re sure this year will be no exception.”

Free admission tickets for the final of the 2024 Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse will be available to claim online soon.

In the meantime, racing continues at Nottingham Stadium each week on Monday and Friday evenings with race one beginning at 6.37pm and 6.14pm respectively. Tickets, trackside packages and restaurant availability can be booked by clicking here.