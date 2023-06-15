Sycamores House, on Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse, will be open on Sunday, June 18, from 12.30-5pm, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Visitors will discover a one-and-a-third-acre garden that gently slopes from formal flower beds to well-stocked borders to informal woodland walks, with a number of secret pathways. There is also a large vegetable garden, polytunnel and fruit cage.

Peony Bowl of Beauty takes pride of place.

