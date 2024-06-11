New club in Mansfield hopes to hit write note

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new club for writers in the Mansfield area hosts its first meeting is on Wednesday June 12 and all who love putting pen to paper are being invited to attend.

The Mansfield Write Club is being organised by Wayne Swiffin, a former Chad reporter who is a journalist, public relations professional, and funeral celebrant.

Because of his work, he has been asked a number of times if he could start a writing club for people who want to meet like-minded others and to share their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is for people who write - whether that is poetry, short stories or any other kind of writing work.

The Mansfield Write Club has been launched by Wayne Swiffin.

He said: "I spend my time writing, and always carry with me a notebook and pen because you never know when you will need them.

"I love reading, but I think being creative and writing is something special. Whether I am writing a news story, or a life story, I am always thinking about how I can improve what I do.

"A number of people have asked me to look at starting a writing club and so now I have set one up. Hopefully, people can come along, learn from others, and share their work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first meeting of the Mansfield Write Club is on Wednesday June 12, between 3pm and 4.30pm at The Toffee Hut, in the Four Sesons Shoppig Centre in Mansfield.

It will be held at the same time, same venue, every second Wednesday of the month.

Rachel Richards, owner of Toffee Hut, said: "This is a great idea and something that a number of customers have been asking for. I look forward to seeing people and their work."

There might be opportunities to have evening meetings, additional meetings, and guest speakers.