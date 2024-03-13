Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the monthly meeting of the Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club on Thursday 7th March at the Hostess Restaurant, members and guests were entertained to an amusing and informative talk by Peter Slater.

Peter is and has been for many years, a well known radio sports reporter working for the BBC both locally and nationally. He has interviewed many famous sports men and women from the world of football, motor racing and cycling. His career has taken him around the world often in stressful circumstances and having to travel at very short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recounted his confrontations with a drunken Brian Clough, an angry Alex Ferguson, has been thrown off the Wembley pitch during a live interview, as well as trying to convince the listening world that an air conditioning unit sounded like a helicopter. Peter remarked that in spite of interviewing people like Michael Schumacher, Harry Rednapp, Mark Cavendish and many others working in radio, made you anonymous and so none of the interviewees knew who he was.

Most Popular

National World

This excellent presentation was very much appreciated by all present. The President gave the vote of thanks and then reminded members of the Pie and Pea and Quiz evening on 9th April and the trip to the National Artboretum on the 25th July, before having lunch.