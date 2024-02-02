Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club met on Thursday 1st February at the Hostess Restaurant when the talk was given by Norman Hodgkin on 'Berlin Life Behind the Wall'

Norman gave his presentation on his experiences as a RAF Intelligence Officer based in Berlin during the Cold War, outlining the history of Germany both pre and post war. He showed how both the Allied and Soviet Military Zones were eventually established and the tensions created.

Norman talked about the building of the wall, its subsequent demolition and how 140 people lost their lives as a result of them attempting to escape to the west. He explained how vital supplies had to be airlifted from West Germany into West Berlin to save the local population from starvation. The airlift lasted 318 days and involved 275,000 flights. Norman talked about life for him and his family in camp during their time in West Berlin and the opportunities for them to visit East Berlin before reunification and the complete removal of the wall.

Another excellent presentation by Norman which was much enjoyed by the members.

After the vote of thanks by the President who gave details of possible future social events, members had lunch.

The next meeting is on Thursday 7th March with a talk by Keith Small on, 'A Day at the Circus'