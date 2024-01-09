Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club held their first meeting of 2024 at the Hostess Restaurant on Thursday January 4th.

The President introduced Norman Hodgkin who is also a member of the Club who gave a fascinating and informative talk on Bletchley House and the vital role it played during the Second World War, in deciphering the code messages being sent by the German Military, which helped the ultimate Allied victory.

Norman demonstrated how codes were introduced in the First World War and the increased sophistication of the systems that had to be developed to combat the challenges by the enemy. He outlined the work done by the code breakers, the reliance of the many WAAF's employed and the fact that the work was carried out in strict secrecy that was maintained for many years after the war had ended. He showed photographs of the Enigma and Colossus code breaking machines as well as giving his personal experiences from his time spent as an Intelligence Officer during the Cold War in various Government facilities.

An excellent presentation much appreciated by the members.

The President reminded members that the next meeting will be on February 1st at the Hostess starting at 10.00am with a talk on Berlin War Life Behind the Wall again by Norman Hodgkin.